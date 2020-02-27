Boys & Girls Club starting LC chapter

A Boys & Girls Club location is being established in Lake Charles at the Columbus Circle Recreation Center, 3520 Greinwich Blvd. It's the first expansion by the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana into a new community in nearly 20 years.
Representatives with the city, Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana and Cheniere Energy made the announcement on Wednesday. The club serves children ages 6 to 18 and offers after-school and summer activities, such as help with academics, character building, recreation and healthy lifestyle choices.
Mayor Nic Hunter said the center is another partnership under the city's Partners in Parks initiative, which began in July 2018.
"I think elected officials need to always be thinking about the next generation ... the Boys & Girls Club has such a wonderful reputation," Hunter said.
The mayor also thanked Cheniere Energy for donating $100,000 to create the club. Maas Hinz, Cheniere's vice president and general manager, said he hopes the club can produce industry leaders.
"That would be fantastic," Hinz said. "The LNG industry is going to be very strong in this region. It already is, and to have some young boys and girls come through the ranks that emerge from a club like this would be a fantastic example of success."
The Boys & Girls Club of Louisiana pursued the project 5-6 months ago. Missy Bienvenu Andride, president and CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana, said communities across southern Louisiana have expressed a need for a club.
"This conversation started with a group in Lake Charles," she said. "In addition to that group of people really staying committed and remaining persistent, I had to also look at my organization and say ‘Are we ready to go into another community?' "
Once talks began with Hunter, the process "took off for us," Bienvenu Andride said.
"It was no longer just a conversation about ‘Hey, we need this,' " she said. "It was a conversation about ‘Not only do we need this, but this is how we can make it happen.' "
Bienvenu Andride said she wants the center to be a place for youth to succeed.
"No matter what the circumstances of their lives are, the Boys & Girls Club should be a place for them," she said.
District C City Councilman Rodney Geyen said the center's focus is building the next generation of community leaders.
"If we continue to focus on building leaders at the youngest age, I think we'll have a great future not just for them, but for their children and grandchildren," Geyen said.
State Rep. Wilford Carter, D-Lake Charles, and Sen. Mark Abraham, R-Lake Charles, both said they support the Lake Charles club.
Hunter said the Partners in Parks initiative has added more than $750,000 into city parks and park systems without any additional burden to taxpayers.
This is the 50th anniversary of the Boys & Girls Club of Acadiana.