Lake Charles, Louisiana (70615)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near an inch.