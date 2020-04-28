A DeRidder youth celebrated his 10th birthday this weekend in a special way during the COVID-19 pandemic, with friends and family surprising him with a birthday parade in the absence of a traditional party.
Vance Collins had endured several disappointments, like most kids, after the state was forced to close most of its operations last month in order to battle the coronavirus outbreak. A cancelled concert, followed by a cancelled science trip, Galveston Schlitterbahn visit, and his beloved baseball season all came at once for the young boy who had been struggling to keep a positive attitude even after the cancellation of school classes where he could have at least seen his friends.
“It was a tough time for him, he was feeling very down about it all,” said his mother, Casey Collins.
As his birthday approached, Casey Collins said she knew she had to do something to lift her son’s spirits and so through the power of social media she put the word out that she wanted to surprise Vance with a birthday parade of friends and family.
The response she got was immediate, and amazing.
On Sunday afternoon, Collins arranged for her son to be outside at just the right time for the first of a long line of friends to drive by his home in downtown DeRidder honking horns and waving handmade signs wishing Vance a happy birthday, along with handfuls of candy and small gifts being tossed at his feet.
As the first car appeared, Vance immediately realized what his mom had done.
“Mom. Oh my gosh!” he declared.
“He was embarrassed,” Casey Collins said.
Collins’ family members at the DeRidder fire department even made calls of their own, and Vance received fanfare from DeRidder police, fire and Acadian Ambulance vehicles like a true Beauregard Parish parade.
Probably the most special moment for Vance was, his mother said, the moment his teachers made an appearance at the end of the parade.
“Vance really misses school and he misses his teachers so much. I thought it was fantastic that his teachers went out of their way to support their student as a team,” Casey Collins said.
“They texted that they were sad they couldn’t get out and hug him.”
For Vance, a boy who his mother says purposely avoids being the center of attention, it may be the most special birthday he will remember for some time.
“I really liked it, it was a bunch of things all at once,” Vance recalled.