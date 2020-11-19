Boone affiliate to acquire American Press

American Press
Crystal Stevenson

Shearman Company, LLC announced today it has entered into a preliminary agreement to sell the assets of the American Press in Lake Charles and Southwest Daily News in Sulphur to Carpenter Newsmedia (CNL), an affiliate of BooneNewspapers (BNI). The assets include its print publications, websites and commercial printing business.

Dirks, Van Essen & April, a media merger and acquistion firm based in Sante Fe, New Mexico, is representing Shearman Company in the transaction. Terms were not disclosed.

BNI and CNL own and/or manage 74 related newspapers along with websites, shopping guides and magazines in communities in Alabama, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, Virginia, North Carolina, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas.

Louisiana newspapers include the Bogalusa Daily News and L’Observateur in LaPlace. They publish the Orange Leader and the Port Arthur News, which are printed in Lake Charles.

The Shearman family has owned the American Press since 1943. “It has been an honor for our family to serve the community for so many years,” said American PressPublisher Tom Shearman. “BNI shares our commitment to local journalism and represents everything we had hoped to find in the next steward of our newspapers.”

“We are pleased and humbled to succeed the Shearman family in responsibility for the American Pressand Southwest Daily News,” said Todd Carpenter, president and CEO of BNI and owner of CNL. “We will work hard to meet our every obligation to the communities served and to build on the strong foundations put down by the Shearman Family, generations of journalists and good newspaper people who have been part of those newspapers for years

More from this section

The sounds of December came early

  • Updated
The sounds of December came early

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas” in homes across Southwest Louisiana. Trees are going up earlier than ever before because, as one mom put it, “We just need a little Christmas.”

Ryan-Sale improvement project OK’d

  • Updated
Ryan-Sale improvement project OK’d

The City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to proceed with an ordinance authorizing the City of Lake Charles to enter into an agreement for a road improvement project at the intersection of Sale Road and Ryan Street.

Boone affiliate to acquire American Press

  • Updated
Boone affiliate to acquire American Press

Shearman Company, LLC announced today it has entered into a preliminary agreement to sell the assets of the American Press in Lake Charles and Southwest Daily News in Sulphur to Carpenter Newsmedia (CNL), an affiliate of BooneNewspapers (BNI). The assets include its print publications, websi…

Work starting on I-10 project

  • Updated
Work starting on I-10 project

VINTON — Gov. John Bel Edwards joined state transportation officials and legislators Tuesday to break ground on a $152 million project that will widen a nearly 11-mile stretch of Interstate 10 from four lanes to six.

Calcasieu students given change option

  • Updated
Calcasieu students given change option

Students enrolled at a Calcasieu Parish School Board campus have been given an extended option to decide their educational platform choices, according to a statement released Tuesday. With all grades attending five days a week beginning Nov. 30, families can make a one-time switch from virtu…

CPSO searching for hit-and-run driver

  • Updated
CPSO searching for hit-and-run driver

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a hit-and-run that happened Thursday mornin at a store located on La. 27 in Sulphur.  