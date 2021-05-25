Bookkeeper booked: Shelter worker accused of stealing $183,411

A former bookkeeper at Oasis A Safe Haven — a Lake Charles-based shelter for domestic and sexual abuse victims — stole $183,411 from January 2019 to December 2020, according to a report released Monday by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor.
Oasis management discovered Meaghan J. Boudreaux, of Sulphur “had fraudulently transferred funds from the organization’s bank account into her personal bank account, written herself payroll checks for time not earned, and added herself to the insurance and supplemental insurance plans without deducting premiums from her payroll,” the audit stated.
Boudreaux was booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center Dec. 21 after turning herself in to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office Warrants Division. She was charged with theft from $25,000 and later released on a $50,000 bond.
Kathy Williams has been the executive director for Oasis A Safe Haven for more than a decade. She said Monday that Boudreaux was immediately terminated from the nonprofit once the thefts were discovered.
Bookkeeping practices at Oasis have been updated to prevent such activity from happening again, she said. The audit stated that Oasis “has engaged an outside certified public accountant firm to handle financial matters.”
“The CPA firm will process and record cash receipts, cash disbursements, payroll and monthly financial reporting,” the audit reads.
According to the audit, restitution has not been made, and an insurance claim is being processed.
The Calcasieu District Attorney’s Office confirmed that Boudreaux was arraigned Monday, with her attorney, David Green, appearing on her behalf and pleading not guilty.
Oasis, formerly the Calcasieu Women’s Shelter and Rape Crisis Outreach, provides services to sexual abuse victims in Calcasieu, Cameron, Allen, Jeff Davis and Beauregard parishes, with services for domestic violence victims in Calcasieu, Cameron and Allen parishes.
Thomas, Cunningham, Broadway and Todtenbier, a CPA firm in Natchitoches, prepared the audit.