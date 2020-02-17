The City of Lake Charles Water Division is issuing a precautionary boil water advisory for customers located on University Drive between McNeese Street and Contour Drive.
Water to these areas had to be cut off due to a planned outage to perform work on a water main. All customers affected by the advisory will be contacted by Water Division personnel either in person or by door hangars.
The boil advisory will likely continue through Wednesday evening. The City of Lake Charles will rescind the boil advisory once water samples collected from the affected areas have shown the water to be safe.
It is recommended that all consumers disinfect their water before consuming it, including making ice, brushing teeth, using it for food preparation or rinsing foods by boiling the water for one full minute in a clean container. The recommended one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. The advisory does not affect showering or bathing.