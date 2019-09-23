Boil Water Advisory

September 23, 2019 - Calcasieu Parish Waterworks District No. 5 of Wards 3 and 8 has issued a boil order, effective immediately, for a portion of the district due to a water main break.

The affected areas include Goodman Rd. from Goodman Ln. south to Broad St. and the 4200 blocks of Ellis and Thornton that are on District water supply.

It is recommended that all residents in the affected area disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks), making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation by boiling water for one full minute in a clean container.

The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil.

The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.

The water district will rescind this boil advisory once it’s given the all clear from the Louisiana Department of Health and Hospitals’ Office of Public Health.

