Body of Kinder man found

A Kinder man is believed to have drowned Saturday after being reported missing from a barge he was working on at a gravel pit near Longville, according to authorities.
Authorities say the body of Israel J. Spears, Jr. was recovered at 12:55 p.m. by deputies who responded to an earlier call from a co-worker of Spears who reported that Spears was missing from his last known location on the barge.
According to the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office, the co-worker reported that he and Spears had been working on a dredging barge at the gravel pit that morning. The co-worker was called away to attend to another matter, authorities said, and when he returned he saw that Spears was no longer on the barge. An emergency call was placed just after 10 a.m. to authorities.
Spears’ body has been sent to the Calcasieu Parish Coroner’s Office for autopsy.