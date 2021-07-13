Two bodies were discovered inside a home on Engleside Street Tuesday afternoon, according to Lake Charles authorities.
Few details were released Tuesday evening, as investigators with the Lake Charles Police Department took over the investigation from the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office, who initially responded to the call.
LCPD Public Information Officer Sgt. Larry Moss said that as of 5 p.m. the crime scene remained active and that the investigation was ongoing.
“At this point, there appears to be no immediate danger to the public,” Moss said.
Calcasieu authorities described the incident as “suspicious,” but declined to comment further.
The bodies were reportedly discovered around 12:30 p.m. inside the home that is located near St. Patrick’s Hospital.