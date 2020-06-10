The Calcasieu Parish School Board approved a resolution requesting that the Louisiana Department of Education allow Calcasieu Parish to make autonomous decisions regarding the re-opening of the 2020-2021 school year on Tuesday.
The resolution was requested by Dean Roberts, district six, who stated that he was overwhelmed with constituent responses regarding the district's recent survey concerning next school year. "I was overwhelmed with calls and comments that ‘We can't go to school this way,' in any of the scenarios that we proposed, he said.
Leaning towards an option for normal re-opening in August in light of data and community feedback, he said, "We would like to use our judgement, under certain criteria, certain guidance while also doing what's best for Calcasieu parish being that we're fairly unique, fairly large and we have so few cases of the virus."
The resolution, which is not a guarantee of any sort, asks for a "seat at the table" regarding decisions for next year, he said. "We're requesting that they don't take a blanket approach because every parish is unique."
The resolution was unanimously approved and will be sent as a suggestion to state leaders in the legislature, Board of Elementary and Secondary Education and LDOE.
Re-configuration plans regarding T.H Watkins, J.F. Kennedy, J.D. Clifton and Combre-Fondel Elementary School were finalized later in the meeting. Community voices expressed frustration regarding the plans.
Ellaweena G. Wood suggested the decision to re-configure Watkins and Kennedy was "made behind closed doors." She added that the community is prepared to do a "forensic audit" regarding furniture that has already been removed from Watkins.
Superintendent Karl Bruchhaus said the furniture was swapped out at the request school staff. Audience members chanted, "That's not true."
Charlitta Thibodeaux, Kennedy teacher and parent, requested that the school remain open as is especially in light of the coronavirus pandemic. Kennedy's classroom size and campus space is ideal for social distancing, she said of the school which is described as a family school.
"Would you consider keeping us available during this pandemic? We can do that. We won't have the hugs but we'll have the bodies, face to face."
The motion to re-configure Kennedy to an early learning center and Watkins to a kindergarten through fifth grade site passed with Fred Hardy, district 2 and Desmond Wallace, district 14 voting no.
A similar motion was on the agenda to reconfigure Combre-Fondel to a kindergarten through fifth grade site and Clifton to an early learning center. Gail Sledge, community member, said she did not support the move as it did not take into voices which "are historically and consistently silenced by this board."
The motion passed unanimously.