Sam Houston High School and Gillis Elementary School will soon see renovations after Tuesday's Calcasieu Parish School Board meeting decision to spend approximately $3.4 million in capital improvements at the campuses. The move comes after February's decision to halt a vote for Sam Houston's improvements after numerous community members voiced disappointment at the lack of expenditures at Gillis.
Now, Sam Houston will install a new artificial turf football field and construct a visitor side concession stand worth $1.4 million; a new six classroom pod will be constructed at Gillis worth $2 million. The motion received a nearly unanimous "yes" with Mack Dellafosse, district seven, and Mark Young, district 1, abstaining from the vote and Eric Tarver, district eight, and Aaron Natali, district one, absent.
Prior to the vote, two community members voiced their continued concern with the conditions at Gillis.
Mary Ann Wallace, a retired teacher from the area, said despite the proposed addition of the pod, the school still needs outdoor lighting for students who exit the buses in the morning in "pitch black." Laurie Trahan, Parent Teacher Organization president, said the motion was a "step in the right direction" but still leaves the school with a number safety hazards that should prioritize over the high school's athletic improvements which are "nice but unnecessary." John Duhon, district 15, said the addition of the proposed pod and the current construction of a 16 classroom building on the campus will "virtually eliminate" all of the community's concerns. He added that while he is "unhappy with the situation" at Gillis, with lacking bond funds he "can't fix all the problems."
"We can't just spend all of the money on one school," Duhon said.
The board also voted to approve an Industrial Tax Exemption application for Indorama Ventures Olefins LLC. Eighty percent of the $100 million project's property taxes will be exempt from tax rolls for up to 10 years.
The project, which is nearly complete, has added five new, permanent jobs to its current payroll of 132 employees. Dellafosse, Glenda Gay, district three, and Fred Hardy, district two, voted against the motion.