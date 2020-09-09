The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers’ Blue Roof Program’s mobile unit is now open in DeRidder.
The mobile unit will begin operating each day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the First Baptist Church of DeRidder’s building located at 2030 U.S. 171 to assist local homeowners experiencing roof damage in the wake of Hurricane Laura.
The no-cost program is a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers for the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to assist residents who cannot register online.
The purpose of Operation Blue Roof serves to provide a completely free service to homeowners in disaster areas by offering fiber-reinforced sheeting to cover their damaged roofs until arrangements can be made for permanent repairs.
Operation Blue Roof strives to protect property, reduce temporary housing costs, and allows residents to remain in their homes while recovering from the storm.