Lloyd G. Wade

“The Bottle Tree,” acrylic on canvas, by Lloyd G. Wade

 Lloyd G. Wade

Cultural symbols. Repetitive patterns. Bursts of color. That’s what viewers see when they take in the artwork of Lloyd G. Wade at his “Melanin in the Canvas” exhibit on display at The Black Heritage Gallery on the second floor of Historic City Hall Art and Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St. 

Wade, a Monroe native now working and teaching in Fresno, Texas, describes himself as an artist/storyteller, and a visual creator for change. His aim is to show the connection between humanity and art with his pieces, he said.

When Wade was in fifth grade, he recounts on his website, a teacher recognized his artistic talent and encouraged him to enroll in the Louisiana Gifted and Talented Arts Program, which he did. Wade has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Art Institute of Chicago.

Artists Daryl Triplett, Robert Cox, Addie Dawson- Euba, Murray DePillars and John T. Biggers have influenced Wade’s work, he said.

“Melanin in the Canvas” hangs through Sept. 24. Admission to the gallery is free.

Online: www.lloydgwade.com.

More from this section

Black Heritage Gallery showcases work of artist Lloyd G. Wade

  • Updated
Black Heritage Gallery showcases work of artist Lloyd G. Wade

Cultural symbols. Repetitive patterns. Bursts of color. That’s what viewers see when they take in the artwork of Lloyd G. Wade at his “Melanin in the Canvas” exhibit on display at The Black Heritage Gallery on the second floor of Historic City Hall Art and Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St. 

Contractor fraud response team arrests man

  • Updated
Contractor fraud response team arrests man

Between May and July the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office received two complaints in reference to contractor Darrell W. Bennett Jr., 38, 3121 General Marshall St.

Meet Your Neighbor: Adrian Wallace

  • Updated
Meet Your Neighbor: Adrian Wallace

Adrian Wallace, executive director of the Seed Center’s Business Incubator, has seen his share of budding entrepreneurs grow into successful business owners.

Higgins: SW La. continues to struggle after storms

  • Updated
Higgins: SW La. continues to struggle after storms

The challenge of navigating government bureaucracy to receive assistance, replacement of the Calcasieu River-Interstate 10 bridge, illegal border crossings and the introduction of the Employee Rights and Freedom Act were some of the topics U.S. Congressman Clay Higgins covered Thursday durin…