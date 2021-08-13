Black Heritage Gallery showcases work of artist Lloyd G. Wade

Cultural symbols. Repetitive patterns. Bursts of color. That’s what viewers see when they take in the artwork of Lloyd G. Wade at his “Melanin in the Canvas” exhibit on display at The Black Heritage Gallery on the second floor of Historic City Hall Art and Cultural Center, 1001 Ryan St.
Wade, a Monroe native now working and teaching in Fresno, Texas, describes himself as an artist/storyteller, and a visual creator for change. His aim is to show the connection between humanity and art with his pieces, he said.
When Wade was in fifth grade, he recounts on his website, a teacher recognized his artistic talent and encouraged him to enroll in the Louisiana Gifted and Talented Arts Program, which he did. Wade has a Bachelor of Arts degree from Southern University and a Bachelor of Fine Arts degree from the Art Institute of Chicago.
Artists Daryl Triplett, Robert Cox, Addie Dawson- Euba, Murray DePillars and John T. Biggers have influenced Wade’s work, he said.
“Melanin in the Canvas” hangs through Sept. 24. Admission to the gallery is free.
Online: www.lloydgwade.com.