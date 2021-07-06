Black Bayou Bridge

Black Bayou Bridge on La. 384

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development said that starting Wednesday, construction will begin on project that will replace the winch system on the Black Bayou Bridge on La. 384 over the Intracoastal Waterway.

The project, which costs $695,260, will remove the hydraulic winch system and replace it with an electric winch system. The new electric winches will improve the service of the moveable bridge and help prevent unscheduled downtime.

The project includes a two-week full closure to vehicle traffic on the bridge. Intermittent alternating lane closures will occur as needed, and flaggers will maintain traffic.

The project is anticipated to be complete in fall 2021, weather permitting.

