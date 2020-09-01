Bishop Provost announces hurricane recovery team

Bishop provost
Kirk Meche

Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles has announced the leadership and organization for the recovery from Hurricane Laura of churches and facilities within the Diocese.

The Chief of Recovery is the Very Reverend Ruben Buller, V.G. He will oversee all efforts to rebuild the Diocese, most especially in temporal matters

The Council of Deans, the Very Reverend Edward Richard, V.F.; the Very Reverend Matthew Cormier, V.F.; the Very Reverend Rojo Koonathan, V.F.; and the Very Reverend Keith Pellerin, V.F.; will oversee and assist the pastors and parochial vicars in their efforts to provide for the pastoral needs of the faithful.  The Reverend Monsignor Daniel Torres, V.G., will chair the Council of Deans and meet regularly with the Deans to make recommendations for any changes or adjustments and the future of parishes severely compromised or destroyed.

The Director of Temporal Goods is Stephanie Rodrique. She will negotiate, monitor, catalogue, document and direct all transactions for donations, revenues, expenditures, insurance and disaster relief, remaining in constant contact with pastors or their delegates regarding damage, estimates, repairs, and rebuilding. This Director of Temporal Goods will also meet with the Diocesan Building Commission to review recovery efforts, report on progress, and seek the advice and input of the professionals on the Commission. The Director will work closely with the Chief Financial Officer of the Diocese.    

The Recovery Secretary is Brittany Beale. She will document all activities involving the temporal matters for the recovery efforts, working directly subordinate to the Chief of Recovery and the Director of Temporal Goods.    

Bishop Provost also announced that the Diocese has established a central phone number via cell phone: 337-888-6026. Diocesan business may be conducted Monday through Friday 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.  

Communications are limited. The Deans are playing a special role in conveying information to the pastors and the parishes. Bishop Provost expressed his appreciation for their work and the heroic efforts of so many of our clergy, religious and laity.

Tags

More from this section

Bishop Provost announces hurricane recovery team

  • Updated
Bishop Provost announces hurricane recovery team

Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles has announced the leadership and organization for the recovery from Hurricane Laura of churches and facilities within the Diocese.

What LC residents need to know as they recover

  • Updated
What LC residents need to know as they recover

Trash/Garbage: Beginning Wednesday, Sept. 2, citizens will be able to drop off spoiled goods from their refrigerators and freezers at the following locations between the hours of 9 a.m. and 3 p.m.

Walmart, Sam’s Club giving support to local response organizations

  • Updated
Walmart, Sam’s Club giving support to local response organizations

With the catastrophic storm, flooding and power outages affecting Southwest Louisiana and southeast Texas, Walmart, Sam’s Club and the Walmart Foundation are committing up to $2.5 million in cash and in-kind product donations to organizations leading response and recovery efforts.

Remains that of missing DeRidder man

  • Updated
Remains that of missing DeRidder man

A forensic lab in Texas has confirmed the remains found in the Bon Weir, Texas, area to be that of missing DeRidder man Jimmie Box Jr. 

AARP Foundation opens relief fund for hurricane victims

  • Updated
AARP Foundation opens relief fund for hurricane victims

AARP Foundation has announced a relief fund to support victims of Hurricane Laura and will match contributions, dollar for dollar, up to $500,000. One hundred percent of all funds will be directed toward organizations providing relief and assistance to those in need in the stricken areas.