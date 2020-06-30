Two eighth-grade Bishop Noland Episcopal Day School students were recently honored for achieving an exceptional score on the ACT. Porter Pourciau and Rachael Riquelmy took the above-grade-level test as participants in the Duke University Talent Identification Program.
Duke TIP identifies students as academically gifted, based on their standardized test scores. Both students began participating in the program in the fourth grade.
Pourciau was honored this year for scoring a 31 on the reading portion of the exam. "I definitely do love reading," he said.
"My love for reading really started in first grade and I never stopped reading. I always wanted to read bigger and harder books, which has upped my reading skills."
In addition to access to above-grade-level standardized tests, Duke TIP participants have access to specialized academic experiences at college campuses and online.
Pourciau visited Belmont University during his fifth- and sixth-grade summers to participate in real-world crisis simulations. His favorite experience included navigating a simulated pandemic reflective of the early stages of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China.
Kayce Pourciau, Porter's mother, said the summer experience has many of the same powerful effects available through reading in that both activities expose audiences to a world otherwise unknown.
"I think there are so many wonderful books that are teaching our young kids about the tone that we have going on in the world right now," she said. "That's what books do for you. They give you the opportunity to delve into a world you might not be able to delve into and get a better grasp on."
Riquelmy was likewise honored for scoring a 30 on the reading portion of the ACT.
"I was actually really surprised," she said. "It wasn't that it was hard it was just really nerve-wracking because I didn't have to do a study guide or anything like that."
Riquelmy, an avid reader, has read 25-30 books during the past several months at home due to the coronavirus.
"I learned how to read when I was 3 and I've loved it ever since," she said.
Laurie Riquelmy, Rachael's mother, said despite reading to her regularly from the moment she was born, much of Rachael's passion was "innate." Recalling her daughter at 2 or 3 years old Laurie said, "I would point to the words and one day she picked up a book and read. I thought, ‘Oh look, she's memorized it.' It took a friend to point it out and say, ‘Laurie, do you know Rachael is reading?' "
Rachael's love for reading extends into writing, as well, as she's able to take online courses taught by Duke professors through the TIP program. She is enrolled in a short story writing class.
"She's (Rachael's professor) very educated about techniques in writing. I've learned a lot stuff I otherwise would've never known."
Pourciau and Riquelmy said they look forward to future experiences with the Duke TIP program and are considering careers in the medical field.