JENNINGS — A rare, small bird is drawing crowds to Southwest Louisiana this weekend for the 11th annual Yellow Rails and Rice Festival.
More than 100 avid birdwatchers from 30 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the Netherlands have traveled hundreds of miles hoping to catch a glimpse of the elusive yellow rail, a small terrestrial species measuring about 5-6 inches long.
Bird watching enthusiasts have been flocking to the area each fall since the festival began in 2009, according to organizer Donna Dittman.
"We did a ‘trial' run on two consecutive weekends to test if such an event was possible," Dittman said. "It was obvious from the weather that first weekend that weather could play a crucial role. Friday and Saturday were rained out and we had to go a spur of the moment emergency ‘Sunday" harvest."
Festival organizers have now developed a detailed weather contingency plan, but regardless the festival is at the mercy of the weather, she said. This year's festival started off wet and cold.
"If it rain or rice remains too wet to cut then there can be no harvest operations and the we can't look for the yellow rails," she said.
The yellow rail forages in dense grasses and muddy rice fields where they feed on a variety of small seeds, snails, worms and insects.
"They don't forage in the open or along marsh edges as many other rail species will do, so it's virtually impossible to see one unless it is flushed from cover (by combined during harvesting)," Dittman said.
When flushed, the yellow rail typically flies a short distance then drops back into cover out of sight, she said.
Rice farmer Kevin Berken opens his rice fields in Thornwell during the fall's second crop harvest for visitors to take turns riding on combines and ATVs for a chance to see a yellow rail. It is also a chance for Berken to promote locally-grown rice and the rice industry.
"There is no way we as rice farmers can get this kind of rice promotion," Berken said, noting that birders connect to each other and spread the word about the festival. "They come here and go back and talk to their clubs about the birds, the rice harvest and riding on the combines. It's a great way for us to get our message out about the rice industry and the importance of locally-grown rice."
Leslie Hadlock traveled from Utrecht, Nederlands, in hopes of seeing the infamous yellow rail.
"My parents live in Virginia and I love coming to the states for Thanksgiving and I like birding so Louisiana has always been on my wish list," she said. "When I heard about the festival I had to come."
On Wednesday, she was able to check the red-cockaded woodpecker and a scissor tailed flycatcher off her bucket list, but was still waiting to see her first yellow rail.
"This is bezellig," she said using a Dutch word to describe the festival as fun, warm and friendly.
Peggy Kearns of southern California has been birding for 30 years, but has never seen a yellow rail.
"I haven't seen a yellow, or a black rail yet, but they are my two target birds," she said.
Bruce Hollingworth of Madison, Alabama, who has been birding since 1999, has attended the festival 10 of the past 11 years.
"If you want to see yellow rails, this is the place to be," he said. "I've seen them every year - some years are better than others."
John Dziadus, of Chicago, Ill., has been birdwatching for 35 years and has seen yellow rails in various places. He made the trek in hopes of seeing a black rail.
"It's a lifer for me," he said referring to a lifetime list of birds to see.
While the festival is based in Jennings, it offers a variety of field trips to Thornwell, the Cameron coast and the Pineywoods of the Kistachie National Forest.