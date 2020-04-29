If you have been considering becoming a mentor with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southwest Louisiana, don't let these uncertain times stop you — the organization has just launched a virtual recruitment campaign to assist potential mentors.
BBBS is doing the campaign to raise awareness about the agency's need for volunteer mentors while also adapting to social distancing and stay-at-home guidelines.
Erin Davison, executive director, said the need for safe, strong, active mentoring relationships is greater now than ever before and the agency is grateful it can utilize technology to continue its mission.
"Technology is amazing and it's beautiful to see our world connecting in such creative ways," she said.
Davison said although the organization will be engaging through the virtual campaign, the usual standards of practices will still be used.
"As always, we will be utilizing multi-layer background checks, reference checks, and all of our usual methods when considering matches," she said. "Our priority is the health and well-being of our Little's."
On Friday at 6 p.m., a virtual match concert will take place live from the BBBS office with the Johnny Jiminez Band will be performing for about an hour. Viewers can tune in via the BBBS SWLA Facebook page.
"It was a fun way for us to provide a match party for our Big's and Little's as well as the Southwest Louisiana community," Davison said. "And people can have some Friday night fun with family by way of a dance party in their living room."
While BBBS values conducting enrollment and mentoring in person, the agency will begin using video conferencing services, such as Zoom and Skype, to complete interviews and enrollment.
These video conferencing services will also be used to complete virtual match meetings.
New matches established via video conferencing must have contact with each other via video conferencing for a minimum of three months before agency staff will allow the Big and Little to meet in person for one-on-one activities.
Additionally, the school-based mentoring program is starting enrollment for the 2020-21 school year for Little's in kindergarten through fifth grade.
With a signed release, BBBS is connecting its current school-based matches to begin virtual mentoring while schools are closed to enable school-based Little's to continue their mentoring with their Big, via virtual connection. This will help to provide educational, behavioral and positive support they may not receive while schools are not in session.
Community-based matches continue to meet virtually every month during this time, and many are finding creative ways to mentor through social media, FaceTime, virtual movie time, cooking together via video conferencing, and other ways to maintain a healthy mentoring relationship.
For more information on applying to become a mentor or to enroll children in either the community-based mentoring program or school-based mentoring program, visit http://www.bbbsswla.org/virtual-mentoring-during-covid-19.