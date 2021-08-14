The world’s largest steam locomotive is passing through Southwest Louisiana on Thursday on its historic trek across America.
The Union Pacific Railroad engine, known as “Big Boy No. 4014,” was built in the 1940s to carry equipment over Utah’s Wasatch Mountains during World War II, according to Union Pacific Senior Communications Manager Mike Jaixen. It was retired in 1961 and restored nearly six decades later.
This is the first time Big Boy has gone on tour since it’s post-restoration debut in 2019, when Union Pacific rolled out the legendary locomotive to mark the 150th anniversary of the transcontinental railroad’s completion.
“This is the biggest steam locomotive Union Pacific ever built and it’s the only one in operation today,” Jaxien said. “I think when people see it they will understand how big, powerful and unique of a locomotive it is.”
Of the 25 steam engines built, Big Boy is the only one still in operation today. The others remain on display in museums across the country.
“The steam engine is something most people haven’t seen in many years, if at all,” Jaixen said, noting that steam locomotives were replaced by diesel engines. ”It’s nothing like what we see on the rails today.”
The tour will include brief whistle-stops in more than 90 communities, including Lake Charles and Kinder.
On Thursday, Aug. 19, Big Boy will leave Beaumont, Texas and make two brief whistle-stops in Southwest Louisiana before making its way to New Orleans. The locomotive is scheduled to make stops at 11:15 a.m.-noon at the Amtrak Depot, 100 N. Ryan St, in Lake Charles and 1:15-1:45 p.m. at the 14th Street crossing in Kinder.
The whistle-stops give people an opportunity to briefly see the locomotive, while the crews perform routine maintenance at the stops,” Jaixen said.
The locomotive will then continue its journey, arriving in New Orleans around 7:15 p.m. Friday, Aug. 20 where it will be on public display, 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 21 at the Audubon Riverview Park in New Orleans.
Jaixen said spectators are welcome to take photos of the train’s arrival, but cautions everyone to stay at least 25 feet back from the tracks when taking pictures. He also recommends a 25-50 foot distance to get the best photos due to the massive size of the locomotive.
Spectators are encouraged to share their photos on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter using the #BigBoy2021 hash tag. Those submitting photos will have a chance to win a Big Boy t-shirt.
The 10-state tour kicked off Aug. 5 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The Big Boy and its crew are scheduled to return to Cheyenne on Sept. 7.
A complete schedule of Big Boy’s multi-city tour, along with a map tracking its journey, can be found at http://upsteam.com. The public can also follow along with Big Boy’s adventure on Twitter at http://twitter.com/UP_Steam #BigBoy2021.