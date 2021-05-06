Biden: We’ve ‘neglected as a nation to invest in the future’

With the aging Interstate 10-Calcasieu River bridge at his back, President Joe Biden’s speech in hurricane-ravaged Lake Charles Thursday focused on rebuilding the nation through the American Jobs Plan and on modernizing its roads and bridges. He didn’t mince words when describing the nearly 70-year-old bridge’s condition and its lack of modern features.
“It’s a perfect example of how we’ve neglected as a nation to invest in the future of our economy and the future of our people,” Biden said at his podium, which had signs next to it that read “Getting America Back on Track,” imposed with a picture of the I-10 bridge. “It shouldn’t take so long to fix a bridge this important. It makes no sense.”
Biden mentioned the devastation left behind by Hurricane Laura last August, followed by Hurricane Delta last October. Nearly nine months have passed since Laura’s Category 4 landfall, and Southwest Louisiana elected officials remain frustrated waiting for Congress to approve a federal disaster package.
“I believe you need the help, and we’re going to try and make sure you get it,” Biden said. “I promise you, we’re going to build back better than ever and build back in a way that is better able to withstand storms that are becoming more severe and more frequent than ever.”
The $2 trillion American Jobs Plan would create up to 16 million “prevailing wage” jobs, Biden said. He called it a “blue collar blueprint to rebuild America.”
“We can put Americans to work in every state, fixing roads and bridges that are in desperate need of repair,” he said. “This is about creating jobs and saving lives. “We have to build back better in a whole series of ways.”
Biden said the American Jobs Plan would revitalize 20,000 miles of roads nationwide and fix the nation’s 10 most economically-significant bridges that require replacement.
“This bridge could be one of them,” he said of the I-10 bridge.
Biden also spoke of investing American tax dollars in American workers. The comment drew applause from the crowd, which included a group of local and state officials and several local workers wearing hard hats.
Lake Charles Mayor Nic Hunter said the city continues to need “a great American response” when it comes to Congress approving a disaster relief package. No action has been taken, more than 250 days after Hurricane Laura’s landfall.
Hunter echoed the need for a new I-10 bridge, saying it is more important than political affiliations. The bridge was built to handle 37,000 crossings daily, far beyond the 80,000 cars and trucks that cross the bridge each day currently.
“I do believe we can agree on the dire need for an infrastructure plan that could build a new I-10 bridge here in Lake Charles,” he said. “Every day that goes by without disaster relief and without infrastructure investments that can bring a new I-10 bridge is a day that Washington D.C. is failing the people of Southwest Louisiana.”
Gov. John Bel Edwards spoke of Louisiana’s $14 billion backlog of infrastructure projects. He said the state’s bridges and infrastructure have a D-plus grade.
“Our needs still far exceed our means,” Edwards said. “The bridge behind me is a fitting example of that. The fact of the matter is we need federal assistance from the federal government to get these projects completed.”
Third District U.S. Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, was reportedly unable to attend Biden’s Lake Charles visit because of a scheduling conflict. During his speech, Hunter said he would not let anything stand in the way of him attending the president’s visit.
Brian Abshire, Calcasieu Parish Police Jury president, said Biden was receptive when Abshire asked for more hurricane relief funding. Abshire hand delivered to Biden a resolution approved by the Police Jury last month, requesting additional hurricane relief dollars.
“He was very receptive,” Abshire said. “He said (Southwest Louisiana) residents are on his radar.”
Abshire said Biden’s message to him on building a new I-10 bridge was positive.
“His words were, ‘Rest assured, you’ll get a new bridge,' " he said. “I think Lake Charles is on his radar, as far as our needs.”
Shawn Wilson, secretary for the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development, said Biden highlighting the need for a new I-10 bridge was critical and encouraging.
“In the middle of this event, you see traffic backed up, off peak,” he said. “That’s a challenge for us