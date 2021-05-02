Biden to make stop in Lake Charles on Thursday

Biden-Grand Lake visit

Then-Vice President Joseph Biden and his wife, Jill, greet residents at Grand Lake Elderly Apartments on Jan. 15, 2010. The president will visit Southwest Louisiana again on Thursday as part of his Getting America Back on Track Tour.

 American Press Archives

NEW ORLEANS — President Joe Biden plans two stops in Louisiana next week to rally support for his proposed infrastructure plan, the White House said in a statement Saturday.

Biden is scheduled to visit New Orleans and Lake Charles on Thursday as part of the Getting America Back on Track Tour, according to the statement. Gov. John Bel Edwards tweeted Saturday that he is excited to welcome the president back to Louisiana to discuss improving infrastructure, hurricane recovery and the COVID crisis.

Biden has said his proposal for an aggressive series of infrastructure investments would require $2.3 trillion in spending over eight years. It would rebuild roads and bridges, bolster public education, create more than a million new jobs and would be funded by higher corporate taxes. Biden used his first address to Congress on Wednesday to tout the American Jobs Plan.

Republican lawmakers have doubts about the scope of the proposed package and its tax hikes.

The Biden administration hopes for a vote on the jobs plan later this summer.

NEW ORLEANS — President Joe Biden plans two stops in Louisiana next week to rally support for his proposed infrastructure plan, the White House said in a statement Saturday.

