Veterans Day is a time of reflection for many individuals; a time to raise the stars and stripes of the American flag and to show our gratitude to the men and women of the U.S. Armed Forces who continue to sacrifice day in and day out to maintain the safety and security of our great country. We could not be the "land of the free" without also being the "home of the brave."
One Lake Charles man is determined that no one loses sight of what the purpose of the important day represents as he makes preparations for the 36th annual Avenue of Flags. The sea of red, white and blue will be on display starting at 6 a.m. Monday at the Orange Grove-Graceland Cemetery on Broad Street.
Ted Harless Jr. has held the position of director of the Avenue of Flags for the last 30 years. A member of the Sons of the American Revolution (SARS), he said organizing this event has been his way of servitude to the nation.
"My father was in World War II, so I grew up in a family that respected our country, respected our flag," Harless said. "I did not have the opportunity to join the military, so being the director of the Avenue of Flags has been my way of serving our country."
The project began in 1983 and was started by Dr. Rex Smelser, who presided over the Oliver Polluck Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution. With just 50 memorial flags that first year, Harless said Smelser envisioned the project to be the "largest display of U.S. flags in the country" with a mission to "respectfully display the American flag on Memorial Day and Veterans Day to honor the United States veterans of all branches of the military, past and present."
It is not just any American flag that flies for this very special event. All of the flags donated or loaned to the Avenue of Flags are "memorial" flags, or casket flags, according to Harless.
The use of these particular flags, which are over 9-feet long, lends a special meaning to the event, he said.
"We use memorial or casket flags because they are the ultimate symbol of patriotism," Harless said. "The casket flag, the ultimate symbolism, the ultimate sacrifice; those flags represent a veteran who died for our country and it doesn't get more patriotic than that."
Every donated or loaned flag is assigned a number and Harless and his team will be on hand at the event with binders of information on each and every single flag flowing in the wind — the name of the veteran associated with the flag, information regarding their service to our country and the location of the flag within the display. When visitors would like to visit a particular flag, they need simply to locate one of the many volunteers who will be able to provide them the information they seek.
The Avenue of Flags has been recognized and honored with awards such as "The Official Travel Treasure" by Southern Traveler in 2009, and was named one of the Top 20 Events in the Southeast in 2004, 2012, 2013, and 2015 by the Southeast Tourism Society.
This one-of-a-kind event graces residents of the Lake Area just twice a year so grab a sweater Monday and be a part of a community of patriots honoring those for whom the flags fly; and thank those who continue day after day to sacrifice in the name of our freedom.