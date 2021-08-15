Bethany Goldblum, a 1997 graduate of Sulphur High School is training the next generation of nuclear security experts. In July, she was spotlighted in an online International Global Conflict and Cooperation article. Goldblum is in her eighth year as director of the IGCC’s Public Policy and Nuclear Threats boot camp.
The daughter of Penny Blackburn of DeQuincy, Goldblum is a nuclear scientist in the Department of Nuclear Engineering at the University of California, Berkley. The IGCC addresses global challenges to peace and prosperity through research, training and engagement on international security, economic development and the environment. The boot camp is a summer workshop-in-residence at UC San Diego for professionals, graduate students and postdocs. The training focuses on the legal, technical and policy aspects of nuclear weapons.
Goldblum didn’t plan to major in nuclear engineering. She was thinking about law school until she attended a “really, really cool nuclear chemistry summer school.”
She called her first PPNT experience, “eye-opening.”
“Just because we work on the technical aspects of a project, it doesn’t mean that’s where our duty ends,” said Goldblum in her interview with IGCC’s Lindsey Morgan.
“We have the responsibility to ensure that the fruits of our technological labor are being used for peaceful purposes,” she said. “We’re the creators of this work. We can’t expect that some other group of people is going to take the responsibility.”
When asked if the world is getting more or less dangerous in terms of nuclear weapons, she answered: “I think the threats are evolving. We need to ensure that our ability to respond to the threats continues to evolve as the threat space changes.”
Nuclear warheads have decreased, but the number of nuclear-armed countries has increased.
“Our ability to understand and respond to national security threats needs to change as the nuclear order changes,” Goldblum said.
