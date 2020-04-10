BESE pushes for immediate decision on school closures

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education sent a letter to Gov. John Bel Edwards on Thursday in support of making an immediate decision regarding the extension of his order and the closing public school facilities statewide for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year. The letter cited recently issued guidance from the Center for Disease Control that notes school closures work to greatly reduce the spread of COVID-19.
"The safety and health of our students and educators is the top priority for BESE," Sandy Holloway, BESE president, said in a statement. "The impact of COVID-19 in Louisiana has been pronounced and statistics clearly indicate that our state is particularly vulnerable to further spread of this dangerous virus at a time when we have yet to see the expected peak in the number of cases. "
In light of this evidence, Holloway said the board supports the Governor in making a decision about school closures "sooner, rather than later." "We also implore districts to maintain food services and distance learning for all students, as this facilities closure does not mark the discontinuation of supports for families for the Spring term," she added.
BESE's letter to Edwards said that most local education agencies across the state have "pivoted quickly to provide continuity of education" to students including the use of online learning, printed materials or a combination of the two. The board recognized that such drastic changes like early closure will have "a significant impact on learning, despite these valiant efforts" and that BESE was prepared to continue to support the Louisiana Department of Education in "discerning more comprehensive support" moving forward.
"Our Board supports the LDE in focusing its efforts on designing a long-term plan to address the loss of classroom instructional time and identifying the necessary policy revisions that ensure students are not left behind academically," Holloway said.
Food fragility and "the exaggeration of this issue" for many students was another noted concern in the letter. The board expressed its commitment to continue "to support innovative efforts" by school systems to provide two free meals per day to children age 18 and younger during the closure period.