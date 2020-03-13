The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education unanimously approved an increase in the Minimum Foundation Program formula for the 2020-2021 school year on Wednesday. If accepted by the Legislature, public schools will see an increase of about $80 million in state support.
The MFP formula, the "cost to educate a child at the minimum level," Kevin Calbert, BESE spokesman said, will increase 2.75 percent moving the per-pupil amount from $4,015 to $4,125. Under the proposal's provisions, districts with average annual salaries below the Southern Regional Education Board average will be required to dedicate half of that increase to teacher pay raises.
BESE projections indicate that 50 local districts and 40 charter schools will be required to issue pay raises resulting in about $25 million of the allocation directly supporting increased teacher salaries.
Locally, the increase will bring $2.9 million in additional funds to the Calcasieu Parish School Board, Sperintendent Karl Bruchhaus said. However, teachers are not guaranteed to receive a raise because their annual salary is already above the SREB average.
"Since Calcasieu salaries are already above that average, any amount given in teacher raises will need to be decided by the school board if the formula is ultimately approved by the Legislature in the session," he said.
The district is set to see an overall increase in its state funding as the 2019-2020 MFP allocation was about $10 million less than it was in the 2018-2019 school year due to local tax revenue received two years ago, Bruchhaus said.
If the new MFP formula is approved, "early projections from the state for 2020-2021 show Calcasieu getting about $5 million of that revenue back," he said.
The MFP proposal also includes increased support for certified mentor teachers through an annual allocation of $2,000 per mentor teacher.
March's BESE meeting also included the recognition of John White's departure from his role as state superintendent and the authorization of Beth Scioneaux, Louisiana Department of Education deputy superintendent of management and finance, as acting state superintendent until White's successor is appointed.