A Bell City man died early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while attempting to cross two lanes of travel along LA Hwy. 3020, according to authorities.
Francisco Javier Lopez-Romo, 55, sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop D responded to the crash near the intersection of Opelousas Street and Sharon Lane shortly after 12:15 a.m. on Tuesday.
The initial investigation revealed the crash occurred as Lopez was attempting to cross both lanes of travel of LA 3020. At the same time, the driver of a 2015 Nissan Altima who was traveling east on LA 3020, struck the pedestrian.
The driver of the Nissan was properly restrained and was not injured, according to authorities.
As part of the ongoing investigation, toxicology samples were obtained from Lopez and the driver of the Nissan for analysis.
Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following basic safety guidelines, according to Troop D. Pedestrians should wear light-colored or reflective clothing and should always avoid walking on the roadway in dark areas. Walking facing traffic can enhance safety for pedestrians.
Troop D has investigated four fatal crashes resulting in four deaths in 2021.