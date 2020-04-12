Beginning a journey of a thousand miles

With gyms closed for now, staying physically fit during the COVID-19 pandemic can be a challenge. During this time, walking outdoors is one way to get some fresh air and get out of the house while still maintaining the recommended six feet of distance from others.
Many walkers these days are wearing fitness trackers that record the number of steps they take each day. Steps are a big thing, but they are nothing new. The ancient Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, who lived in the 6th century B.C., talked about them. He is known for having said, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.”
According to www.thecalculatorsite.com, it takes 2,000 to 2,500 steps for a person of average height and weight to walk a mile.
If a 2,000-steps-a-mile walker were to walk 1,000 miles, that person would have walked 2 million steps at the end of the journey.
Are you up for walking the Lao Tzu-inspired 1,000-mile, 2 million-step journey? If so, lace up your walking shoes and mark your progress on the chart below as you make your way.
Go at your own pace. Enjoy the journey. All it takes to get started is taking that first step.