Beauregard Electric Cooperative officials announced this week that restoration efforts are moving along faster than originally anticipated, and projected that all members who can receive power will be restored by this Sunday, Oct. 18.
The updated restoration date was the result of line crews working “at a tremendously fast pace”, according to BECi officials, to restore substations in flooded areas that then allowed linemen to make necessary repairs to attached lines throughout the areas. Those efforts required linemen use airboats and off road equipment to reach substations in areas such as Anacoco and Dry Creek.
Officials did clarify though that “those that can receive power” refers to members without damages to meter bases, poles or weather heads.
Homes experiencing those damages require home owners to obtain parish permits necessary to allow BECi employees to complete the final repairs.
Immediately after Hurricane Delta’s landfall in southwest Louisiana, BECi officials reported that all 43,000 members were once again without power. The storm mimicked damages initially caused by Hurricane Laura just six weeks prior, and officials estimated two weeks of work would be required before members saw full restoration.
This week, officials announced that an additional 500 linemen had arrived in DeRidder and were staying at “tent city”, a housing area of tents set up for electric workers at the Beauregard Parish airport. Those additional workers from states including Arkansas, Oklahoma and Kentucky allowed crews to push ahead of that initial expected completion date of Oct. 24.
As of Thursday, BECi had restored 91 percent of its membership, a total of approximately 38,711 meters, in less than a week’s time since Hurricane Delta’s landfall.