Lineman
Kirk Meche

Beauregard Electric officials announced on Thursday, Sept. 24, that crews have restored power to 90 percent of the cooperative’s total membership. 

According to spokesperson Danielle Tilley, that percentage leaves only five percent of members in Beauregard Parish still in the dark, and keeps with the cooperative’s initial prediction of 4 to 6 weeks for full restoration. 

“So far, as of today, it looks like we will still be keeping with the estimation of full restoration at the end of September,” Tilley told the American Press

Over 1,200 additional linemen have stepped in to assist BECi crews in the weeks since Hurricane Laura struck the area on Aug. 27, and those crews continued working throughout Beauregard Electric’s membership area despite a small setback from Tropical Storm Beta this week.

According to Tilley, outage numbers increased briefly as Beta struck the southwest Louisiana area earlier this week and reduced the number of meters repaired daily from 2,000 meters per day to 700, however crews continued to work throughout wet and muddy conditions as they were deemed safe. 

“Standard safety policy states that crews will refrain from aerial and restoration work if lightning is present or if winds reach 40 miles per hour. By noon on Wednesday, crews were not having to halt work completely due to unsafe conditions,” Tilley stated. 

BECi General Manager Kevin Turner said that while a large rain-making storm is the last thing the cooperative wanted to face while already restoring outages, working in rainy conditions was not enough to halt their efforts. 

“Working in the rain is a big part of what we do and we know how to do it quickly and safely. The number one thing we want our members to know is we are not going to stop working. We want the lights back on as much as our members do. We ask that our members continue to be patient with us as we deal with the curve ball that Mother Nature throws at us,” Turner stated. 

Linemen are now reportedly beginning the final stages of restoration in the north and east portions of the cooperative’s service area, which includes repairing damages to service and tap lines that feed individual homes and businesses.

