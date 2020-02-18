Beauregard Electric announced Monday it is offering 15 scholarships this year in the amount of $1,500 each to students who reside on BECi service lines.
The annual scholarship opportunity is open to first-time college students and current college students who meet requirements.
Applicants must be a BECi member or the child or legal ward of a BECi member who has been in good standing for at least 12 months as of March 1, 2020.
The scholarship funds can be used by students to attend, on a full-time basis, any Louisiana accredited institution of higher education.
This is the 27th year for the electric cooperative to offer educational scholarships. The funds are drawn from BECi’s Share Program and unclaimed checks that have been allowed to remain in the scholarship funds since 1993 to assist families living in the local community seeking a higher education.
Since first beginning the scholarship program, BECi has awarded scholarships to more than 160 students, totaling more than $219,000.
Winners will be selected from a random drawing at the BECi annual meeting to be held on March 28. The winning students do not have to be present at the meeting to claim their scholarship award.
A complete list of eligibility requirements and application can be found at www.beci.org.The deadline to apply is March 6.