The Beauregard Parish Watermelon Festival is returning this weekend bigger and better than before as new host, the Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce, seeks to breathe new life into the beloved family-friendly event.
It has been two years since fans from across the state have descended upon DeRidder’s fairgrounds to celebrate the Sugartown Watermelon’s sweet success, and Chamber Executive Director Lisa Adams said that the Chamber took that notion extremely seriously when planning this year’s return of the festival.
“When the chamber stepped in to take over the event, we knew this was going to be a big deal and we knew that we had to get this right,” Adams said when discussing the planning that went into this year’s event.
The festival was canceled in 2020 due to ongoing concerns for public events amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Now, as the state has virtually removed all COVID-related precautions, Adams said she believes the public is ready to gather and celebrate at last.
“I do believe this year’s event will be very popular and a lot of that will have to do with timing. Right now, there are not any big festivals or events going on in Southwest Louisiana and people are more than ready for one. They are ready to get out and enjoy the summer, and to spend time together having fun after experiencing a year of not being able to do anything,” Adams stated.
This year will be the first for the Chamber to host the festival after members took over hosting responsibilities from the Beauregard Parish Tourism Commission, who will be hosting tours of the Gothic Hanging Jail and the Lois Loftin Doll Museum in coordination with this weekend’s festival.
Adams said that Chamber members wanted to be sure they brought back the festival with an energy and enthusiasm befitting the festival, and she said she believes they have achieved their goal; while there will be a return of fan favorites, this year’s festival will also see new and exciting additions to its lineup.
As the festival gets under way, live music will be featured inside the fairgrounds exhibition hall while visitors enjoy the carnival rides and games outside along the midway.
More than 150 vendors have signed up for this year’s event, including 25 food
vendors, offering visitors a wide selection of handmade treats and goods.
Attractions and activities will be available throughout the weekend for visitors, but one new event has Adams especially excited. Through a sponsorship from Ingevity, the festival will feature a special hands-on S.T.E.M. related children’s activity twice on Saturday dubbed a “Watermelon Magic” class. The educational activity will teach the festival’s younger audiences all about the “magic” behind the Sugartown Watermelon, and how the soil conditions found in Southwest Louisiana help to produce the sweetest watermelons ever to be tasted.
Adams said this attraction was close to hers and other chamber members’ hearts as they put together the idea.
“This really is the heart of this festival, and we believe it’s important that we teach what is so special about the Sugartown Watermelons to the next generation. You know, we could be inspiring a future farmer through this attraction and to us that is very special,” she stated.
The event will be held at the Beauregard Parish Fairgrounds at West Park Road from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. on Saturday.
Gate admission will be $5 per person. Active-duty military families will receive free admission with valid ID.