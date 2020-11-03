Sports wagering will now be permitted in Beauregard Parish, according to unofficial election results from the Secretary of State’s Office.
In a tight race, voters ultimately elected to allow the sports wagering activities and operations by a difference of 539 votes out of over a total of 15,000 votes cast. Of those vote totals, 52 percent, or 7,932 votes, were cast in favor of the action while 48 percent, or 7,393 votes, opposed it.
In local elections, Beauregard voters elected Doug Evey as Constable for District 4.
Evey won 63 percent, or 2,576 votes, over his opponent David Clouse who won 37 percent, or 1,485 votes.
In District 1, Deborah Hollie was elected as Justice of the Peace with 81 percent, or 939 votes, over opponent Susan Myers who won 223 votes.
A run-off election will be called to decide Justice of the Peace for District 4, as not one of the four candidates succeeded in winning a majority vote Tuesday night.
Candidate Danny Reeves won the largest amount of votes, claiming 1,795, or 43 percent. His closest opponent was Julee Godeaux Lafleur with 1,250, or 30 percent, of votes, followed by Mark Simon with 17 percent and Jason T. Beebe with 10 percent.
Of the estimated 69 percent voter turnout on Tuesday in Beauregard Parish, 83 percent cast their vote in favor of re-electing President Donald Trump to office, with 13,575 of a total 16,357 votes cast in the presidential race.