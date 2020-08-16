Beauregard voters reject drainage district proposition

Beauregard Parish voters overwhelmingly rejected a proposed millage tax by the Ward 6 Drainage District during Saturday’s vote, according to unofficial results from the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office.

Out of the 850 total votes cast in the parish’s only ballot item, 710 voters, or 84 percent, voted against the district’s proposed tax of 15 mills on all properties subject to taxation. Only 140 votes, or 16 percent, voted in favor of the tax.

The proposed item was limited to the Ragley and Longville areas of the parish, more specifically applying to precincts 11, 12, 12A, 12B, 13, 13A, 14, and 14A.

If it had been approved, the item would have allowed the Gravity Drainage District No. 6 to levy a special tax of 15 mills on taxable property within the district for the next 10 years. The tax was projected to bring in $994,500 each year, for the purpose of constructing, operating and maintaining drainage systems for public improvement.

