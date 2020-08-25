Beauregard and Vernon officials are alerting residents to sandbag locations in preparation for the impending storms and the possibility for heavy rains in both areas.
According to the Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group, sandbags will be limited to 10 bags per household, and residents are encouraged to bring their own shovels for filling the bags provided.
Sandbags can be filled at police jury maintenance yards at the following locations:
For the Singer and Fields communities, bags may be filled at 10398 La. 27 in Singer. Merryville residents may fill bags at 10182 La. 190 West; DeRidder residents may fill bags at 1335 1st Avenue; Longville residents at 5711 U.S. 171, and Ragley residents at 854 Magnolia Church Road. Sugartown residents may fill sandbags at 6599 La. 26.
DeRidder residents may also fill sandbags at the city’s maintenance yard, located at 734 West 7th St.
In Vernon Parish, residents living outside city limits areas are allowed up to 25 bags per household. Those bags will be made available beginning at 7 a.m. and until 4 p.m. at the parish’s public works building located at 602 Alexandria Highway.
Leesville residents may find sandbags at 201 Red Town Road with the limit of 10 bags per household.
New Llano residents are allowed up to eight bags per household, and may fill them at 213 Stanton St. in New Llano.