According to Beauregard Parish School Board spokesperson Kari Ifland, the Beauregard Parish School Food Services Department announced this week that it was participating in the federal Seamless Summer Option for the upcoming school year, saying that all enrolled students will receive breakfast and lunch during school days at no cost.
The program will not require families to apply for the program, as there is no household income requirement to deem students eligible. The program is based off of issued guidance from the United States Department of Agriculture (USDA).
School Food Services coordinator Terrie Smith said the food service program is a valuable component within Beauregard Parish schools.
“We strive to meet the nutritional needs of our students by serving healthy breakfasts and lunches. Most of our menu items are cooked from scratch and our school food service technicians take pride in serving our students and staff,” Smith stated.
According to Ifland, school officials expect to see the return of applications, and eligibility requirements such as household income, to return in the 2022-2023 school year.