Beauregard sheriff: Beware of scammers

Beauregard Parish authorities are advising the public that residents have begun reporting encounters with individuals going door-to-door posing as FEMA representatives.

Sheriff Mark Herford said his office has received calls from residents who say the individuals approach homes in the area that suffered damages from Hurricane Laura. The individuals then offer their assistance, but demand a large sum of money upfront from the homeowners before rendering their services.

Herford warned that in times such as these, scammers and other individuals will attempt to prey upon those suffering damages.

“We ask that anyone who comes into contact with these individuals, or others acting similarly, to report them immediately to BPSO so that our deputies may locate them and deal with them accordingly,” Herford said.

Herford especially warned residents to be alert on behalf of senior family members and community members, as those individuals are often the most popular target for these particular scammers.

The American Presshas also been made aware that some residents have experienced similar scammers offering to perform contract work on damaged homes, such as tree removal and roof repair, while demanding payment before performing work.

Residents are advised to be wary of any offers of work requiring full payment up front, and to always seek out reputable, licensed contractors.

