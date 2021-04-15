Beauregard schools seeking to curb e-cigarette usage

The Beauregard Parish School Board is considering introducing a new program this fall that would discourage the use of electronic cigarettes, or vapes, by educating students on the health risks, according to school officials.
At the panel’s regular session Thursday night, board members were presented with an overview of the CATCH (Coordinated Approach To Child Health) My Breath campaign that focuses on spreading information on the health and safety risks associated with the use of e-cigarettes, along with promoting healthy diet and lifestyle practices.
The program was approved by school officials in Allen Parish this school year and was tested in a pilot program at Reeves High School where officials said the program was introduced during physical education classes.
BPSB vice president Darrin Manuel said Thursday night that South Beauregard school officials have shown interest in piloting the program for Beauregard Parish.
The campaign has three parts that target different grade levels. The first module begins for fifth and sixth grades, followed by another made for seventh and eighth grades and lastly a campaign geared towards high schoolers in grades nine through 12. Each module includes four lessons that are one class period long.
“We could begin introducing the program this year, but with school testing coming up I’m not sure we could complete it. So, we are looking at beginning it as early as August for the 2021-2022 school year,” Superintendent Timothy Cooley said.
To further combat the growing concern of vapes on school property, the school board is also considering installing e-cigarette sensors in schools. During the panel’s March session, school officials discussed installing “Halo” devices that work by detecting the presence of vape systems and then notifying school administrators via text or email.
During that same meeting, school officials approved the addition of verbiage to the district’s discipline policy regarding vapes or e-cigarettes that prohibits the devices from being on school property to now include the use, distribution, possession and being under the influence of such devices while on property.
According to school Supervisor Eddie Joslin, a variety of sensors in various price ranges are being researched for a possible test run to take place alongside the introduction of the CATCH My Breath program.
Cooley said he has begun looking into funding options to assist with the purchase of the sensors. The discussion was not an action item on Thursday’s agenda, and so no formal decision has been made by the panel.