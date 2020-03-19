free lunch graphic

Beauregard Parish schools have rolled out their plans to provide free lunches to students this week as campuses remain closed through April 13.

Beginning today, March 19, “grab-and-go” meals will be provided to students 18 and under, free of charge, according to officials.

Pickup sites for the meals have been designated at Carver Elementary, DeRidder Junior High, East Beauregard Elementary, Merryville High, South Beauregard Elementary and Singer High schools.

Pickup times for the meals this week will be 10:45 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday, with further updates to be provided regularly to the school district’s website for the following weeks.

Pickup details can be found at www.beau.k12.la.us.

