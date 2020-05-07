Beauregard Parish schools have finalized their plans for graduation ceremonies this week, according to the Beauregard Parish School Board.
Singer High School will hold a drive-up diploma and photo shoot opportunity for students at 6 p.m. Friday, May 8. A graduation ceremony will be held at the school at 7 p.m. July 10.
DeRidder High School will hold a virtual Senior Awards Ceremony at 10 a.m. May 15 in the school’s parking lot, to be followed at 2 p.m. with a Graduate Parade held in conjunction with the city of DeRidder.
Parade route details are still being confirmed. The school will host its graduation ceremony at 7:30 p.m. July 17.
South Beauregard High School will be holding its Graduation Parade at 6 p.m. May 15 leading from the Ragley Recreational Center to the Purple Heart Walking Path.
The school’s graduation ceremony will be held at 7 p.m. July 21 at Burton Coliseum in Lake Charles.
East Beauregard High School will hold its Graduation Parade and Senior Awards Ceremony at 7 p.m. May 18 at the school. Graduation ceremonies will be held at 4 p.m. July 21 at Burton Coliseum.
Merryville High School will honor its graduating seniors on July 2, with both its awards ceremony and graduation at the school at 7 p.m.
The final day of school remains to be May 22, and Superintendent Timothy Cooley said schools are actively working on final grading procedures.
Having been revised due to COVID-19 mandated school closures, Cooley said the fourth and final grading period began on March 16 upon Gov. John Bel Edwards’ school campus closure order.
He said the district will assign the maximum number of quality points per course for students.
Grades from all four grading periods will be used to determine a student’s final grade for the course, Cooley said.
“Schools and teachers have been working with students providing guidance and support for educational opportunities, and families and students have been notified of final grade recovery options for improvement which are due May 8,” Cooley said in a statement released by the district on Wednesday.
Promotion decisions for students in grades kindergarten through eighth grade who demonstrated academic concerns during the first three grading periods of the school year will be referred to the School Building Level Committee or Individual Educational Plan team. The school staff, student, and parents will work together to decide the best path forward for the student’s 2020-2021 placement, according to Cooley.
The district continues to accept applications for its meal delivery program, which is expected to continue through June 30 as needed.