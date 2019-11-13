The Beauregard Parish school district maintained its “B” rating for the most recent 2018-2019 evaluation year, according to results from the Louisiana Department of Education. The scoring results are the second year for the state to use its newest accountability formula, dubbed the LEAP 2025 system, to measure progress and growth of students within each school.
Five Beauregard district schools received an “A” ranking for their progress points in relation to how well students met their individual growth targets. Those schools are Carver Elementary, DeRidder High School, East Beauregard Elementary, K.R. Hanchey Elementary and East Beauregard Elementary.
For the overall scores, however, some of those schools were still given lower letter grades by the state.
Schools that received a ranking of “C” included Carver Elementary, DeRidder Junior High, K.R. Hanchey, Pine Wood Elementary, Singer High School and South Beauregard Elementary.
Schools that received a letter grade of “B” from the state included DeRidder High School, East Beauregard Elementary, East Beauregard High School, Merryville High School and South Beauregard Upper Elementary.
The only school to receive a letter grade of “A” from the state was South Beauregard High School.
No schools received a ranking lower than “C”.
School district spokesperson Kari Ifland said the overall scores are based on several factors of each school, and of surrounding schools.
For elementary schools, Ifland said scores are based on 75 percent assessment performance and 25 percent student progress. If an elementary school does not have a tested grade, Ifland said, then that school shares the performance score of the closest related school in the district with a tested grade.
“In Beauregard Parish, K.R. Hanchey Elementary shares a school performance score with Carver Elementary,” Ifland said. All middle school scores are broken down by 70 percent assessment performance, 25 percent student progress, and 5 percent credit accumulation in the ninth grade. The only school in Beauregard Parish recognized as a middle school by the state is DeRidder Junior High School.
For high schools, Ifland said, schools are scored based on 25 percent performance and progress, 25 percent ACT/Workkeys, 25 percent strength of diploma, and 25 percent cohort graduation rate.
Superintendent Timothy Cooley said he was proud of the district’s performance.
“As the state applies more stringent requirements to maintain or earn higher scores, the fact that our schools are making improvements in growth and progress is significant. We will continue to make concerted efforts to provide our schools with the resources they need to succeed,” Cooley said.