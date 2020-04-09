The Louisiana Department of Health reported Wednesday the first COVID-19 related death occurring in Beauregard Parish.
The identity of the person who passed away has not been released publicly.
As of Wednesday’s report, Beauregard Parish has 23 confirmed cases. While it has held that number for the past few days, the death highlights the growing concern throughout the local area to stop the spread of the dangerous respiratory illness.
According to DeRidder mayor Misty Clanton, in addition to encouraging residents to comply with the governor’s Stay At Home order, all city employees are being screened each day before beginning work. Clanton said this includes police and fire department employees, who are conducting temperature checks multiple times a day.
She also said police are now utilizing Personal Protective Equipment when responding to any and all calls.
“The police department began implementing the full protective gear on Tuesday. We are taking every precaution to protect both our officers and the public during this unprecedented time, and we strongly encouraged everyone to abide by the safety precautions released by the CDC,” Clanton told the American Press.
The city continues to keep all parks and non-essential businesses including the Beauregard Museum closed to the public.