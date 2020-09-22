Flooding

With drainage issues still a concern for many areas, Beauregard officials directed their recommendation to evacuate to residents living in the southern parts of the parish who might experience heavy flooding.

 Rick Hickman

The Beauregard Parish Unified Command Group issued on Monday a strong recommendation to evacuate for residents in low-lying, flood prone areas. 

The command group, which includes Sheriff Mark Herford, DeRidder Mayor Misty Clanton, Superintendent Timothy Cooley and other local leaders throughout the parish, signed and filed the emergency order Monday afternoon

Officials made the recommendation ahead of the approaching Tropical Storm Beta, which has the possibility of bringing between five to ten inches of rain into the area through Wednesday. With drainage issues still a concern for many areas, officials directed their recommendation to evacuate to residents living in the southern parts of the parish who might experience heavy flooding. 

Residents living near the Sabine River in Merryville and in the Bundick Lake area are encouraged to begin making preparations now, officials said. 

Residents throughout the parish who still may have leaning trees or damaged roofs area also advised to take protective measures. 

Sandbags are being made available at Beauregard Parish Police Jury maintenance yard sites throughout the parish, as well as the City of DeRidder’s site located at 735 West 7th Street.

