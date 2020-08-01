Beauregard Parish has been named one of the top 10 districts in the state for graduation rates, according to cohort data released this week by the Louisiana Department of Education.
According to the 2019 data, last year’s graduating class in Beauregard Parish had a 95.1 percent graduation rate. This marks the seventh consecutive year for the district to maintain a graduation rate of more than 90 percent.
Nine other districts in the state scored a 95.1 percent or higher, and Beauregard Parish ranked the seventh highest graduation rate in the state.
“This is the 14th year that the state has issued graduation rate data, and Beauregard Parish has been among the top school districts in the state and among the highest ranking districts each of those fourteen years,” Superintendent Timothy Cooley said in an official release from the district.
The Beauregard Parish district also ranks as one of 23 districts out of 70 across the state to have a graduation rate above 90 percent. The overall graduation rate for Louisiana was 80.1 percent.
According to the LDOE data, every high school in Beauregard Parish earned a 93.5 percent graduation rate or higher. High school seniors in 14 out of 15 subcategories listed for the parish scored above 90 percent, including all ethnicities, males, females, economically and non-economically disadvantaged, English learners and military cohorts.
The state compiles its standings based upon analysis which tracks students entering ninth grade through their time of graduation. This year’s data is based upon students who entered high school as first-time freshmen in the fall of 2015, and defines a graduate as a student who received a high school diploma in four years.