Beauregard Parish sheriff: Results remain the same

An official recount of Beauregard Parish absentee and early votes has upheld the previous determination that a runoff election for sheriff will be between John L. Gott and Mark Herford, according to officials.
On Thursday, officials with the Secretary of State’s office and the board of election supervisors presided over a public recount of early and absentee votes at the Beauregard Registrar of Voters office.
The recount showed a change in only four votes total, two less for candidate Jim Jacobsen, who had requested the recount, and two additional for Gott.
A recount of votes cast on Saturday at all 40 precincts showed no change in those numbers that were reported.
Jacobsen had filed for the recount Monday morning following Saturday’s election after a noticeable delay in the reporting of absentee and early votes.
Saturday night, after that day’s votes had been reported, vote results showed Jacobsen in the lead. After the early and absentee votes were submitted, Jacobsen was shown to fall to third place and missed out on the runoff election set for November.
Jacobsen told the American Press that he was pleased with the results of the recounts, and that, most of all, he had sought clarification on the delay in reporting the absentee and early votes.
“I had no real expectation of a change in the outcome, but there were some abnormalities on election night that I felt deserved some explanation,” Jacobsen stated.
Jacobsen said he maintained respect for the election process and was appreciative for the recount and efforts from all those involved.
While absentee and early votes are typically the first vote numbers reported after polling places close on election night, Beauregard Parish experienced a delay on Saturday night causing those numbers to be reported last. On Wednesday, Beauregard Registrar of Voters Robin Darbonne released a statement that the delay was due to an error with brand-new equipment brought in by the Secretary of State’s office to scan the early votes. The issue, she said, arose when the machines experienced difficulty scanning the mailin ballots.
“We realized that to ensure an effective count of the votes, the process would be much slower than anticipated,” Darbonne stated.
The run-off election between Gott and Herford is set for Nov. 16.