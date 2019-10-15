Beauregard: Parish sheriff recount request

eauregard Parish Sheriff candidate Jim Jacobsen filed on Monday a request for a formal recount of votes cast in Saturday’s election that declared a run-off between John L. Gott and Mark Herford.
Jacobsen had at one point during election night held a majority percentage of votes, just as officials acknowledged a delay in calculating early and absentee votes. Once all votes were tallied, Jacobsen fell to third place and missed out on a run-off election set for November.
According to Beauregard Parish Clerk of Court Brian Lestage, the official recount will be attended by the Secretary of State and is set for Thursday at 10 a.m.
The delay in accounting for absentee and early votes Saturday night caused many voters to question the process of counting votes.
While those votes are normally provided first before same day votes are tallied, Beauregard Parish’s early vote numbers took over an hour to be provided through the Secretary of State’s office website, despite all precincts showing they had submitted their numbers.
In his request for a recount, Jacobsen also requested “a full disclosure of the events resulting in a delay in reporting” of the early and absentee votes.
Registrar of Voters Robin Darbonne told the American Press that she was awaiting a response from the Secretary of State’s office, and declined to comment further on the matter.
Final election numbers Saturday night showed Gott earning 31 percent, or 3,484 votes; Herford receiving 29 percent, or 3,193 votes; Jacobsen receiving 26 percent, or 2,855 votes; Rob Moreland receiving 1,144 votes; and Joe Chapa receiving 516 votes.