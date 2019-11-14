Beauregard Parish early childhood education centers received high scores recently, according to a report from the Louisiana Department of Education.
Early Childhood Performance Ratings gave Beauregard Parish an overall high proficiency rating of 5.58 out of a possible 7 points for the first time in the past four years since ratings have been released.
According to Beauregard Parish School Superintendent Timothy Cooley, the parish’s early childhood network consists of nine sites within the district that serve children from birth through 5 years of age that aim to prepare children for entering kindergarten.
“The performance profile shows that our early childhood sites are providing high-quality education and care for our youngest learners. We will strive to maintain our high rating while at the same time looking to areas where we can improve so that our children have the best possible foundation to enter kindergarten ready to succeed,” Cooley said.
Publicly funded early childhood learning centers are ranked, according to the state, on classroom observations of the interactions between teachers and students. Those ratings are then reported in five categories, with high proficiency being the second-highest rating just below excellent.
Districts are further evaluated on equitable access, classroom organization, emotional and behavioral support, instructional support, curriculum quality, and certification and professional development of teachers. K.R. Hanchey Elementary and Singer school were listed on the state’s Excellence Honor Roll list, and Merryville and Singer schools both earned Top Gains recognition.
Mother Goose and Bright Beginnings daycare centers earned the Birth to Three Honor Roll for providing high quality instruction and care.