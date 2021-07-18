Beauregard Democrats oppose upcoming session

The Beauregard Democratic Parish Executive Committee voted unanimously Friday to oppose the veto override session of the 2021 Louisiana legislature set to begin Tuesday in Baton Rouge.
In a statement provided to the American Press, the Beauregard DPEC announced its support for the governor’s veto of each of the 28 bills, and emphasized their opposition to two hotly-debated bills.
“The Beauregard DPEC calls upon all Louisiana legislators to uphold the vetoes of the Governor from the 2021 Regular Session,” DPEC secretary Mark Ifland stated in the release.
The two most publicly debated bills include one that would allow those 21 and above to lawfully conceal carry a handgun without a permit, and another that would prevent transgender high school athletes from competing in the category of their identifying gender.
DPEC members called the latter bill “discriminatory,” and argued the Louisiana High School Athletic Association already has rules in place to govern the subject matter of the bill.
In previous interviews with the American Press, Republican lawmakers said their intention with the bill is to protect female athletes.
In regards to the conceal carry bill, DPEC members claimed 80 percent of the general public is opposed to the bill, and that it poses safety risks.
“Having permission to carry a concealed weapon comes with responsibilities that mandate training and permits to ensure public safety,” DPEC members said.
Both bills received support from lawmakers, but were ultimately vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Republicans will now need a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate to override the governor’s rejection. If any veto is overturned, that bill can become law without the governor’s approval.
Other bills of concern to DPEC members include four bills they claim are aimed at undermining the “truth” concerning COVID-19 and vaccinations, and five bills they claim are intended to suppress voting rights in the state.
Republicans claim the bills offer election protections.
The historic veto override session is expected to last up to five days, and is the first of its kind under the Louisiana Constitution enacted in 1974.