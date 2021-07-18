Beauregard Democrats oppose upcoming session

Louisiana State Capitol.

Louisiana State Capitol. 

 The Associated Press

The Beauregard Democratic Parish Executive Committee voted unanimously Friday to oppose the veto override session of the 2021 Louisiana legislature set to begin Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

In a statement provided to the American Press, the Beauregard DPEC announced its support for the governor’s veto of each of the 28 bills, and emphasized their opposition to two hotly-debated bills.

“The Beauregard DPEC calls upon all Louisiana legislators to uphold the vetoes of the Governor from the 2021 Regular Session,” DPEC secretary Mark Ifland stated in the release.

The two most publicly debated bills include one that would allow those 21 and above to lawfully conceal carry a handgun without a permit, and another that would prevent transgender high school athletes from competing in the category of their identifying gender.

DPEC members called the latter bill “discriminatory,” and argued the Louisiana High School Athletic Association already has rules in place to govern the subject matter of the bill.

In previous interviews with the American Press, Republican lawmakers said their intention with the bill is to protect female athletes.

In regards to the conceal carry bill, DPEC members claimed 80 percent of the general public is opposed to the bill, and that it poses safety risks.

“Having permission to carry a concealed weapon comes with responsibilities that mandate training and permits to ensure public safety,” DPEC members said.

Both bills received support from lawmakers, but were ultimately vetoed by Gov. John Bel Edwards.

Republicans will now need a two-thirds vote in the House and Senate to override the governor’s rejection. If any veto is overturned, that bill can become law without the governor’s approval.

Other bills of concern to DPEC members include four bills they claim are aimed at undermining the “truth” concerning COVID-19 and vaccinations, and five bills they claim are intended to suppress voting rights in the state.

Republicans claim the bills offer election protections.

The historic veto override session is expected to last up to five days, and is the first of its kind under the Louisiana Constitution enacted in 1974.

More from this section

Beauregard Democrats oppose upcoming session

  • Updated
Beauregard Democrats oppose upcoming session

The Beauregard Democratic Parish Executive Committee voted unanimously Friday to oppose the veto override session of the 2021 Louisiana legislature set to begin Tuesday in Baton Rouge.

Jake Lamberth: Volunteerism part of his DNA

  • Updated
Jake Lamberth: Volunteerism part of his DNA

Jake Lamberth, a 19-year-old Westlake resident, said volunteerism is part of his DNA. He spends his work days as a materials coordinator for My Builder but his extra time is spent serving others in his community. 

Jeff Davis advising masks for unvaccinated students

  • Updated
Jeff Davis advising masks for unvaccinated students

JENNINGS – The start of a new school year is less than a month away, and the Jeff Davis Parish School Board is advising unvaccinated students and staff to continue masking up to mitigate risk of COVID-19 as students return to in-person learning.

SW La. COVID numbers trending upward

  • Updated
SW La. COVID numbers trending upward

Louisiana is experiencing a widespread increase in the spread of COVID-19, according to recent data from the Louisiana Department of Health. Those who are not yet vaccinated are at an elevated risk as the more contagious Delta variant continues to spread.  

Federal Louisiana leaders asking for more disaster funding

  • Updated
Federal Louisiana leaders asking for more disaster funding

Federal lawmakers representing Louisiana are once again urging President Joe Biden’s administration and Congress to approve supplemental disaster relief so that Southwest Louisiana can rebuild and recover over the long term from Hurricanes Laura and Delta.Rep. Clay Higgins, R-Port Barre, sen…