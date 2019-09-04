The Greater Beauregard Chamber of Commerce is opening its "Women in Business" luncheon series today, Sept. 4, that will combine a focus on women's aspirations in today's business culture, while also highlighting women's health.
Through its partnership with Beauregard Health System, the chamber will offer visitors the chance to hear from inspirational guest speakers, as well as have the opportunity to participate in screenings for health concerns that target a majority of women.
Medical professionals will be on hand for today's event to provide bone density screenings at no charge to participants of the luncheon, while guest speakers Kristin Davis and Susan Smith will speak on the importance of women working together in a work environment.
Chamber Executive Director Lisa Adams said the goal of the meetings is to T.I.E. — Thrive, Inspire and Educate — women together.
"There is nothing else like this in DeRidder, but it is something that we believed was needed and incredibly important to offer. I'm excited that not only is this coming together as we had hoped, but it is being so accepted and appreciated already before we have even begun," Adams said.
The event sold out twice in recent weeks. After initially selling out of all seats, Adams said the chamber worked to bring in two additional tables of seating into the Champion Center where the event is being hosted. Within minutes, she said, those additional seats were sold.
To help local businesses who may not be able to close their doors and send the majority of their employees to the luncheons, Adams said the luncheon series will include transferable lanyards to allow employees to share their tickets with co-workers.
"We have even been told that some businesses are having drawings to see which luncheons each employee will get to attend," Adams said.
Already, Adams said plans are being made for the series to return next year, with the addition of a luncheon for the male workforce that will also focus on men's health.
Next month's meeting is set for Tuesday, Oct. 8, and will focus on women's breast health, with words from guest speaker Marla Treme. Participants are asked to wear pink for this meeting.
The final luncheon of the series will be held on Nov. 12.