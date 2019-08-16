A candidate for the upcoming Beauregard Parish police jury election has withdrawn his name from the Oct. 12 ballot, according to the Secretary of State's office.
Chris Craft, who qualified last week to run for the 4A police jury seat in the Ragley area against incumbent John Stebbins, voluntarily removed himself after he said he became aware that he does not reside in the 4A district.
"I had no idea. When I qualified, I had full belief that I was a resident of 4A, so this was never an intention to deceive anyone," Craft told the American Press.
Craft has long lived in the heart of the 4A district, but last year when he moved his domiciliary residence to Newt Hodges Road, he said he was told by the Registrar of Voters office that he was still able to vote in that same district.
"When I updated my voter registration with my new address, they told me then that I was still in the same district, so I thought I was fine," Craft stated.
It was not until after qualifying that it was brought to Craft's attention that his residence actually falls in the 4B district.
Craft's district changed in 2011, when district lines were redrawn following the 2010 census report. Based on those results, Craft's driveway could be zoned for 4A, but his mailbox falls in 4B. Because his home falls within the same lines of his mailbox, Craft realized he was not eligible to qualify for the 4A seat.
On Aug. 9, Craft signed his formal letter of withdrawal with the Secretary of State's Office, which was officially filed on Thursday morning.
Now, Craft said he just hopes his situation can bring to light his concerns that other voters maybe voting or residing in different districts and are unaware of the change.
"Even when I was in Baton Rouge dealing with this, their records did at first show that I was in 4A. It took some time to clear it all up, but that's how complicated this situation is and I believe a harder look should be taken at this," Craft stated.
As a result of Craft's withdrawal, Stebbins was re-elected Thursday without opposition.