Bridge closing
The city of DeRidder announced this week that the North Street bridge located near the city’s Twin Lakes Subdivision will be closed to traffic beginning June 1, and remain closed until the fall.
The bridge is expected to be completely removed and a new structure built in its place, according to city officials. The entire project is expected to last through the end of October, with that deadline subject to change depending on weather conditions.
During Tuesday’s City Council meeting, public works director Tommy Landry said the bridge would be closed on June 1, and that construction crews were expected to begin working on the project by June 14.
Landry said the reason for the early closure was due to a deadline imposed by the state Department of Transportation and Development.
Beginning Monday, residents traveling into the subdivision will need to access the area from U.S. 171, officials said.
Beekeepers meeting
The SWLA Beekeepers Association will be hosting its first public informational meeting next week in DeRidder since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.
On Monday, June 1, the organization will gather at 7 p.m. at the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Training Center, located at 412 Bolivar Bishop Drive. Speaking at the event will be LSU AgCenter’s Beauregard spokesperson Keith Hawkins, who will be discussing the details of keeping bees and offering important tips to newcomers from experienced beekeepers.
The meeting’s main topic to be discussed in detail at the meeting, Hawkins said, will be a new trend occurring in beekeeping circles; the effects of cannabis production alongside beehives.
“Hemp and medical cannabis are becoming legitimate crops, and so is the interest in the effect cannabis and hemp production may have on honeybees and their honey production,” Hawkins said.