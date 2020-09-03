Beam column: Some good after-hurricane news

BATON ROUGE — Good news may be hard to find for many residents of Southwest Louisiana following the widespread devastation caused Thursday, Aug. 27, by Hurricane Laura. However, it exists and it is fairly widespread.
BATON ROUGE — Good news may be hard to find for many residents of Southwest Louisiana following the widespread devastation caused Thursday, Aug. 27, by Hurricane Laura. However, it exists and it is fairly widespread.
Recovery from Hurricane Laura continues, nearly a week after the storm’s landfall, officials said at a press conference Wednesday.
Restoration continues for customers in Louisiana affected by Hurricane Laura-related outages but those in Lake Charles and other areas of Calcasieu and Cameron parishes face weeks without power.
Louisiana State Police is searching for a suspect after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday in Jennings, officials said.
The Louisiana State Licensing Board for Contractors urges consumers to protect themselves from unlicensed individuals offering to make repairs on their homes or businesses in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Bishop Glen John Provost of the Diocese of Lake Charles has announced the leadership and organization for the recovery from Hurricane Laura of churches and facilities within the Diocese.
